Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Serena Williams out and about with Fiance at Bruno Mars Concert

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian hung out backstage before the Bruno Mars concert in Miami on Wednesday. The tennis legend had a great time, and showing off her post-baby body while
documenting the entire evening on Snapchat in the green room with other celebrities.

She filmed herself singing several songs along with Alexis at the concert.

According to the Daily Mail, its reporting Serena and Alexis Sr. are secretly planning to wed in New Orleans. The couple reportedly took a private jet day trip to meet with their wedding planner in the Big Easy on Monday.

More News:
The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?
The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?

Alexis Ohanian , Bruno Mars , concert , Serena Williams

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Serena Williams out and about with Fiance at Bruno Mars Concert

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
INSTADAILY: Can We Talk About Ashanti’s Insane Bikini…
 20 hours ago
10.20.17
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
John Legend Debuts “Penthouse Floor” Video
 23 hours ago
10.20.17
Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams out and about with Fiance at…
 1 day ago
10.21.17
Former President Barack Obama Back On The Campaign…
 1 day ago
10.20.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Calls Out Michaela’s Mommy Issues
 1 day ago
10.20.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: You Know It’s Real When Rowan…
 1 day ago
10.20.17
Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Her Past Experiences…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
Welp: Hazel E Loses Endorsement After Racist Social…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy & French…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
The Game Speaks Out Against Allegations He Impregnated…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
Solange Claps Back After Magazine Photoshops Her Image…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
Watch Adrian Daniel ‘Open Up’ About Being A…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
Texas School District Under Fire For Photoshopping Prom…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
Azealia Banks Wants Rza To ‘Drop Dead’ For…
 2 days ago
10.20.17
Photos