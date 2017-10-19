Entertainment News
Welp: Hazel E Loses Endorsement After Racist Social Media Rant

Foxy NC Staff
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


Hazel E is out of a job. After bragging about her Shoe Dazzle deal, the company denounced the reality TV star following her racist and homophobic comments and they’re being so gloriously petty about it.

@hazelebaby loses her second endorsement after dark skinned and gay comments 😳

A post shared by FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousig) on

Despite the countless threats she’s received — including a rather entertaining one from Moniece, who said she was going to show up to Hazel’s next hosting appearance and beat her black and blue while wearing a gorilla costume — Hazel isn’t backing down from her offensive statements.

Moniece isn’t the only celeb to express outrage at Hazel E’s ridiculous social media behavior. Despite the backlash, Hazel posted this video with the caption, “sorry not sorry.”

Sorry Not Sorry 😐 Shinning ✨

A post shared by Hazel-E (@hazelebaby) on

Let’s officially close the coffin on this chick’s career.

