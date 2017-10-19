Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Diana Ross to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 2017 American Music Awards

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Diana Ross

Source: Getty / Getty

Motown Legend and former Supreme, Diana Ross will be honored at the “2017 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS” with the “AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT. The AMA’s recognize Ross for her Stellar career and contributions to the entertainment industry.

courtesy AMAs

“It started with DICK CLARK and The Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was DICK CLARK who said, ‘Music is the soundtrack of our lives.’

Ross has performed several times, a seven-time AMA winner who has hosted the show twice. The former Supreme is expected to perform during the broadcast. Previous recipients of the award, formerly known as the Merit Award, include Whitney Houston, Sting, Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney.

The “2017 AMAs will air live on ABC from Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19.

More Entertainment News:
Cynthia Erivo Radiates In Red At The American Ballet Theater Fall Gala
Get All The Details You Missed From Rihanna’s Talk At Vogue’s Forces Of Fashion Conference
WATCH: Brave Woman Tells Her Breast Cancer Survivor Story

AMAs , Dianan Ross , Lifetime Achievement Award

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Diana Ross to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 2017 American Music Awards

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Diana Ross
Diana Ross to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at…
 26 mins ago
10.19.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To…
 13 hours ago
10.19.17
Ummm…What? Stacy Francis Says Rihanna Needs To Apologize…
 14 hours ago
10.19.17
Michelle Williams Talks Mental Health: ‘I Was Suicidal’…
 15 hours ago
10.19.17
Keeping Up With The Court: Blac Chyna Sues…
 16 hours ago
10.19.17
Nicki Minaj: Foxy Brown & Lil Kim Shaped…
 18 hours ago
10.19.17
Tyler Perry Doesn’t Give AF About What You…
 19 hours ago
10.19.17
INSTADAILY: Hazel E
 20 hours ago
10.19.17
Mimi Faust Reveals Her Mother Abandoned Her For…
 20 hours ago
10.19.17
‘LHHH’ Loser Hazel E Calls Black Women Monkeys…
 21 hours ago
10.19.17
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
The Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Alleged Marriage To…
 1 day ago
10.18.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
Mary J. Blige graces ‘Essence’ cover, Oscar-buzz role…
 1 day ago
10.18.17
#TheManeEvent: All The Extravagant Photos From The Keyshia…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Gurl What?! Torrei Hart Tells TMZ Kevin Hart…
 2 days ago
10.18.17
Photos