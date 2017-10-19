Diana Ross to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 2017 American Music Awards

Source: Getty / Getty
Motown Legend and former Supreme, Diana Ross will be honored at the “ 2017 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS” with the “AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT. The AMA’s recognize Ross for her Stellar career and contributions to the entertainment industry.
courtesy AMAs
“It started with DICK CLARK and The Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was DICK CLARK who said, ‘Music is the soundtrack of our lives.’
Ross has performed several times, a seven-time AMA winner who has hosted the show twice. The former Supreme is expected to perform during the broadcast. Previous recipients of the award, formerly known as the Merit Award, include Whitney Houston, Sting, Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney.
The “2017 AMAs will air live on ABC from Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19.
