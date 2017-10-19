Local
As Many As 266 Students And Staff May Have Been Exposed To Tuberculosis At Durham High School

Karen Clark
African American preteen girl uses tissue in pharmacy

Source: asiseeit / Getty

As many as 266 people may have been exposed to tuberculosis at a Northern High School in Durham, according to ABC11.

 

 

According to WRAL, a tent for blood tests was set up outside of the school this morning.

 

Photos