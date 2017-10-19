As Many As 266 Students And Staff May Have Been Exposed To Tuberculosis At Durham High School

As many as 266 people may have been exposed to tuberculosis at a Northern High School in Durham, according to ABC11.
According to WRAL, a tent for blood tests was set up outside of the school this morning.
First Of All, Your Entire Timeline Is Probably This Same Exact Joke
12 photos Launch gallery
First Of All, Your Entire Timeline Is Probably This Same Exact Joke
1.1 of 12
2.2 of 12
3.3 of 12
4.4 of 12
5.5 of 12
6.6 of 12
7.7 of 12
8.8 of 12
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.11 of 12
12.12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours