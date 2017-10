Free mammograms offered on National Mammography Day

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. Breast cancer is one of the leading health crises for women in the United States. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Raleigh Radiology is offering FREE Mammograms on Friday, October 20 to uninsured patients, however you must register. For more details on scheduling an appointment :https://www.raleighrad.com/request-a-screening-mammogram/

