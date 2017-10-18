Entertainment News
Tyler Perry Doesn’t Give AF About What You Think About Him

Tyler Perry is back as Madea in the sequel to his box-office hit Tyler Perry’s Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween. In his sit down with Xilla Valentine the two talk about a plethora of topics from when was the last time Tyler googled himself to Donald Trump talking with the president of the Virgin Islands. (That would be him)

Check out this interview ahead of Boo! 2 in theaters everywhere Friday, October 20th, 2017.

