Mary J. Blige graces ‘Essence’ cover, Oscar-buzz role in movie “Mudbound”

Singer Mary J. Blige graces the cover of Essence and talks about her upcoming movie “Mudbound” that is creating an Oscar buzz!



The movie centers around two families in the Mississippi Delta during the Jim Crow Era. Blige plays Florence Jackson, a mother of four who’s navigating her family through the dangers of being Black while living on a flood-drenched farm in the south. The movie is directed by Dee Rees and hits Netflix on Nov 17.

Check out the movie trailer below!



