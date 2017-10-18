Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mary J. Blige graces ‘Essence’ cover, Oscar-buzz role in movie “Mudbound”

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Singer Mary J. Blige graces the cover of Essence and talks about her upcoming movie “Mudbound” that is creating an Oscar buzz!

The movie centers around two families in the Mississippi Delta during the Jim Crow Era. Blige plays Florence Jackson, a mother of four who’s navigating her family through the dangers of being Black while living on a flood-drenched farm in the south. The movie is directed by Dee Rees and hits Netflix on Nov 17.

Check out the movie trailer below!

More Entertainment News:
Who Is Tamar Braxton Calling Out On Social Media?
Kerry Washington Glows On The Cover Of Allure: ‘I Wear My Natural Hair Now For My Children’
Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From Black Hollywood At The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards

Mary J. Blige , movie , Mudbound , Oscar buzz

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mary J. Blige graces ‘Essence’ cover, Oscar-buzz role in movie “Mudbound”

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
The Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Alleged Marriage To…
 1 hour ago
10.18.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
Mary J. Blige graces ‘Essence’ cover, Oscar-buzz role…
 1 hour ago
10.18.17
#TheManeEvent: All The Extravagant Photos From The Keyshia…
 2 hours ago
10.18.17
Gurl What?! Torrei Hart Tells TMZ Kevin Hart…
 18 hours ago
10.18.17
Jumping The Broom! Did Toni Braxton And Birdman…
 20 hours ago
10.18.17
The Fabulous & Fierce Designs Of ‘Project Runway’…
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Designer Mychael Knight Of ‘Project Runway’ Fame Reportedly…
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane’s Rehearsal Dinner Was…
 23 hours ago
10.18.17
Here’s What Happened When Tamar Braxton & Adrienne…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Beyonce Went To A Wedding, But We’re Mostly…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Morehouse Officially Names Its New President
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Bigger And Better Things Ahead For Tom Joyner
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Photos