Roland Martin: Get Out And Vote Virginia!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
There’s a big election coming up in Virginia where Justin Fairfax is running for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia and trying to become the second African American in this position.

Fairfax is hoping to raise wages, get people in higher paying jobs and getting rid of the school to prison pipeline.

“This is a critical pivotal election. Its really going to set the tone of the entire country,” said Fairfax. Because of Donald Trump’s election as president, a chain reaction is created in smaller elections that represents where the state and country can go from there.

“African Americans do represent about 20% of the voting population” in Virginia, according to Fairfax. He is encouraging everyone to come out an vote on November 7, 2017.

