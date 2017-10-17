TJMS
Shaun King: Colin Kaepernick’s Decision With The NFL

Shaun King
Shaun King says Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has the lowest interception percentage in NFL history and that Colin Kaepernick is the second player with the fewest interceptions per pass.

When Rodgers received his collarbone injury people wondered and thought that Kaepernick would be a good step in. Rodgers has openly said that Kaepernick should be allowed to play in the league.

Even better, Kaepernick grew up in Wisconsin making him perfect for the job. However, Greenbay Packers Coach Mike McCarthy feels strongly that Kaepernick has no place on the team.

Shaun King gives a riveting explanation about Colin Kaepernick’s lawsuit against the NFL and the Green Bay Packers coach response. Listen above.

Photos