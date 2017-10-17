Morehouse Officially Names Its New President

After unsuccessfully hiring three college presidents in the last year, legendary HBCU Morehouse College has officially named its new president, who promises to be the perfect fit to take Morehouse into a new era.
2016 saw Morehouse College dealing with not only a revolving door of college presidents, but also a lawsuit filed by the campus SGA and a campus-wide leadership change. Things have appeared to calm down, as the latest announcement of the new president is a chance to start fresh.
The Root reports that David A. Thomas has just been announced as the 12th president of Morehouse College. Taking a quick look at his credentials, it’s clear that Thomas is more than qualified for the job:
Thomas is the H. Naylor Fitzhugh Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and holds a Ph.D. in organizational behavior studies and a master’s degree in philosophy in organizational behavior, both from Yale University. He also has a master’s degree in organizational psychology from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in administrative sciences from Yale. Thomas previously served as the dean of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, where he led a capital campaign that raised $130 million in five years.
As you may recall, former college President John Sylvanus Wilson and officers of Morehouse’s Board of Trustees stepped down after a controversy stemming from an investigation about shutting out the opinions of students and faculty in favor of alums.
After the announcement, Thomas stressed that his main goals are to implement competent leadership while still respecting the Morehouse values and traditions. He continued with, “My aim is not to depart from it, but build on it,” Thomas said in a press conference earlier this week, adding that his “aim is to increase fundraising and build on the school’s “master plan” for facilities and expansion.”
