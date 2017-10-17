New Music: Do You Know the Definition of A Strong Black Woman…..Just Ask Chrisette Michele

Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress Chrisette Michele returns to music with the empowerment anthem of the year “Strong Black Woman,” from the highly anticipated Out of Control album.

Michele states: “How do we not know by now what the definition of a strong black woman is? Why do we still have such a difficult time recognizing greatness when we see it? Who’s oblivious to the greatness of Michelle Obama, Roxane Gay, Issa Rae, Maxine Waters and countless others?

I hate that I have to shout so loud to drill the point home, but the truth is that if we don’t lift each other up, nobody else will.”

Michele will release her sixth studio album “Out of Control” April 2018.

