Bigger And Better Things Ahead For Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner shocked the world this morning when news surfaced that he would be completing his trailblazing career in no less than two years! Today Reach Media announced a two-year agreement that extends the Tom Joyner Morning Show through December 31, 2019. The renewed agreement comes as the broadcast pioneer prepares to mark his 25th year in syndication.

Joyner is a radio industry staple. However, this isn’t a retirement — well, not yet, he still has 2 years left — as it is a celebration! To commemorate the anniversary, Joyner plans to launch a two-year-long campaign, sharing events and experiences with his listeners highlighting the past, present, and future of the Tom Joyner brand. Joyner will reveal more as his show moves forward with events and activities as a lead-up to the conclusion of his iconic morning show.

In making the announcement, Tom Joyner wanted everyone to know, “We’ve touched a lot of lives and we love and appreciate the millions of people who are part of the TJMS family. So much has happened since we went on the air in 1994…good and bad…and we all went through it together. Well, the Party with a Purpose isn’t over. The celebration will be epic as we remember the guests, the laughs, the tears, the bits, the unforgettable moments we’ve shared together…and, of course, we’ll be making new memories along the way. When we go off the air each morning, I never say goodbye…and I’m not saying it now! Here’s to much more good radio!”

Urban One’s CEO of Reach Media and Radio One Stations, David Kantor, complimented Joyner saying, “Tom has not only advanced radio and established new mediums to inspire people, but he’s brought change to our communities on an individual level. When he says ‘I’ve got an idea,’ he pursues it with a passion and everyone is better for it. He is the best business partner and friend I could ever have.”

The Tom Joyner Morning Show currently reaches over 7.4 million listeners with more than 95 affiliates. The show is broadcast weekdays from 6-10 AM ET, offering listeners entertainment, information, and music, addressing topics important to the African-American community.

