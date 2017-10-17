Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bigger And Better Things Ahead For Tom Joyner

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment
Tom Joyner

Source: courtesy of Tom Joyner / courtesy of Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner shocked the world this morning when news surfaced that he would be completing his trailblazing career in no less than two years! Today Reach Media announced a two-year agreement that extends the Tom Joyner Morning Show through December 31, 2019. The renewed agreement comes as the broadcast pioneer prepares to mark his 25th year in syndication.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Joyner is a radio industry staple. However, this isn’t a retirement — well, not yet, he still has 2 years left — as it is a celebration! To commemorate the anniversary, Joyner plans to launch a two-year-long campaign, sharing events and experiences with his listeners highlighting the past, present, and future of the Tom Joyner brand. Joyner will reveal more as his show moves forward with events and activities as a lead-up to the conclusion of his iconic morning show.

In making the announcement, Tom Joyner wanted everyone to know, “We’ve touched a lot of lives and we love and appreciate the millions of people who are part of the TJMS family. So much has happened since we went on the air in 1994…good and bad…and we all went through it together. Well, the Party with a Purpose isn’t over. The celebration will be epic as we remember the guests, the laughs, the tears, the bits, the unforgettable moments we’ve shared together…and, of course, we’ll be making new memories along the way. When we go off the air each morning, I never say goodbye…and I’m not saying it now! Here’s to much more good radio!”

Tom Joyner

Source: courtesy of Tom Joyner / courtesy of Tom Joyner

Urban One’s CEO of Reach Media and Radio One Stations, David Kantor, complimented Joyner saying, “Tom has not only advanced radio and established new mediums to inspire people, but he’s brought change to our communities on an individual level. When he says ‘I’ve got an idea,’ he pursues it with a passion and everyone is better for it. He is the best business partner and friend I could ever have.”

Tom Joyner

Source: courtesy of Tom Joyner / courtesy of Tom Joyner

The Tom Joyner Morning Show currently reaches over 7.4 million listeners with more than 95 affiliates. The show is broadcast weekdays from 6-10 AM ET, offering listeners entertainment, information, and music, addressing topics important to the African-American community.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:


Tom Joyner Donates $50,000 to 50 Houston Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey

40 photos Launch gallery

Tom Joyner Donates $50,000 to 50 Houston Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Continue reading Tom Joyner Donates $50,000 to 50 Houston Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Tom Joyner Donates $50,000 to 50 Houston Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Tom and Sybil headed to Houston to donate $50,000 to 50 Houston families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Latest…

ending , leaving radio , MORNING , resignation , The Fly Jock , tom joyner , Tom Joyner Morning Show , urban radio

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bigger And Better Things Ahead For Tom Joyner
 44 mins ago
10.17.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 hour ago
10.17.17
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 11 hours ago
10.17.17
Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace…
 16 hours ago
10.17.17
Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She…
 17 hours ago
10.17.17
Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other…
 18 hours ago
10.17.17
Isaiah Washington Posed The Dumbest Question About Women…
 19 hours ago
10.17.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 23 hours ago
10.17.17
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Official Trailer
 23 hours ago
10.16.17
Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To…
 23 hours ago
10.17.17
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend…
 24 hours ago
10.16.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Photos