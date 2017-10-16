New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow Up Continues

Have you seen how incredible Mary J. Blige has been looking these days? Don’t worry if you haven’t. She’s been posting the proof on social media to make sure you don’t miss out.
#StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We'll Always Have Hill's Back
35 photos Launch gallery
#StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We'll Always Have Hill's Back
1. We Will Always Stand By You Jemele!Source:Getty 1 of 35
2.2 of 35
3.3 of 35
4.4 of 35
5.5 of 35
6.6 of 35
7.7 of 35
8.8 of 35
9.9 of 35
10.10 of 35
11.11 of 35
12.12 of 35
13.13 of 35
14.14 of 35
15.15 of 35
16.16 of 35
17.17 of 35
18.18 of 35
19.19 of 35
20.20 of 35
21.21 of 35
22.22 of 35
23.23 of 35
24.24 of 35
25.25 of 35
26.26 of 35
27.27 of 35
28.28 of 35
29.29 of 35
30.30 of 35
31.31 of 35
32.32 of 35
33.33 of 35
34.34 of 35
35.35 of 35
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours