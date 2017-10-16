Entertainment News
New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow Up Continues

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Have you seen how incredible Mary J. Blige has been looking these days? Don’t worry if you haven’t. She’s been posting the proof on social media to make sure you don’t miss out.

 

#GLOWUP #QUEENSHIT #SOAW. 👑👑👑 📸 @dandremichael

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

#FBF #GLOWUP #CANNES2017. 📸 @dandremichael

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

Good Morning!! ❤️#MUDBOUND #SOAW 📸 taken by @dandremichael

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

📷 @dandremichael

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

#cannesfilmfestival2017 @dandremichael 📷

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

 

2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard

