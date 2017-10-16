New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow Up Continues

Continue reading #StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We’ll Always Have Hill’s Back

[caption id="attachment_2962249" align="alignleft" width="772"] Source: Jonathan Leibson/BET / Getty[/caption] We all know what happens when strong Black women have the audacity to speak their minds and call out racism and injustice in this country. We are seen as a threat and severely punished for it. While y'all president can call for people to boycott the NFL and demean Black players by calling them a "son of a b---h" to no consequence, Jemele Hill uses Twitter to educate folks on how to make social change and is she was temporarily taken off the air. Following news that ESPN placed the sports journalist on a two-week suspension for "violating" the company's social media policy, folks swiftly took to Twitter to show the 41-year-old that they will always have her back—no matter what. Here are 35 Tweets that show we #StandWithJemele!