POLL: Have you been sexually assaulted or harassed at the work place

The allegations of sexual harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein continue to grow as more women have come forth. Incidents like these aren’t limited just to Hollywood. Early in my career in television, I was subjected to sexual harassment from a General Manager who thought he was privileged and could talk to women in the workplace inappropriately. I had a decision to make, should I continue to take the abuse, or fight back knowing the odds were stacked against you. I chose to fight back and a result lost my job.

Sexual harassment in the workplace is more prevalent than many realize, and it takes a lot of strength to report it.https://t.co/69sgeVPJIx — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) October 6, 2017

Take our Poll:

Must Read:

Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His Sexual Assault Scandal

Here’s What You Can Do If You Feel You’re Being Sexually Harassed In The Work Place

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: