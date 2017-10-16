Local
POLL: Have you been sexually assaulted or harassed at the work place

Jodi Berry
The allegations of sexual harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein continue to grow as more women have come forth. Incidents like these aren’t limited just to Hollywood. Early in my career in television, I was subjected to sexual harassment from a General Manager who thought he was privileged and could talk to women in the workplace inappropriately. I had a decision to make, should I continue to take the abuse, or fight back knowing the odds were stacked against you. I chose to fight back and a result lost my job.

