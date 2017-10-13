Movie News
Home > Movie News

New Star Wars Trailer

bvick
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STAR-WARS-COLLECTION

Source: JOSH EDELSON / Getty

 

On December 15, Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters. Now this is the 2nd film in the final trilogy. The last film in the trilogy hits theaters in 2019. Before you break into tears, there is a Han Solo movie in the works for 2018 and another Untitled Anthology film scheduled for a 2020 release date but Lucasfilm which is now owned by Disney has not announced if there is anything else in the pipeline. But until then enjoy the latest trailer.

Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role

5 photos Launch gallery

Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role

Continue reading New Star Wars Trailer

Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ashanti Can Stand Anywhere And Look Epic AF
 7 hours ago
10.13.17
5th Annual Women Making History Brunch - Arrivals
POLL: Nene’s Comment Over Rape Joke, Is An…
 10 hours ago
10.13.17
Weekend Roundup: VSU, Folk Fest, & The Funny…
 18 hours ago
10.13.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Keating Is Still Fighting For…
 19 hours ago
10.13.17
Rewind: Nick Cannon, Waka Flocka, Lil Kim And…
 1 day ago
10.13.17
Daniel Caesar Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Work:…
 1 day ago
10.13.17
R&B Singer Tone Stith Talks New Project And…
 1 day ago
10.13.17
Bambi Confirms She And Scrappy Really Are Married…
 1 day ago
10.13.17
Tamar Braxton Rushed To The Hospital After Severe…
 1 day ago
10.13.17
Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Press Conference
Beyonce Put Out A New Video For “Freedom”…But…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Thanksgiving & Chill: The Trailer For Spike Lee’s…
 1 day ago
10.13.17
Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss
NeNe Leakes’ Comments About Rape Get Her Dropped…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 1 day ago
10.13.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Photos