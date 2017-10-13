New Star Wars Trailer

On December 15, Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters. Now this is the 2nd film in the final trilogy. The last film in the trilogy hits theaters in 2019. Before you break into tears, there is a Han Solo movie in the works for 2018 and another Untitled Anthology film scheduled for a 2020 release date but Lucasfilm which is now owned by Disney has not announced if there is anything else in the pipeline. But until then enjoy the latest trailer.