Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Deal With Harvey Weinstein’s Company In Jeopardy?

The former "TODAY Show" host called the reports 'horrifying.'

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

Former TODAY show host Tamron Hall may be examining her business relationship with Hollywood exec Harvey Weinstein after a recent sexual assault scandal involving the hollywood exec, broke news.

Hall became close with Weinstein earlier this year after leaving her post at the NBC and MSNBC because the two signed a development deal for Hall’s upcoming talk show. Hall and her team are now looking into next steps regarding the deal which is currently active.

The journalist told HuffPost that she immediately phoned Weinstein at 5 a.m. when she became aware of the scandal.

“It’s a woman’s worst nightmare to be in a situation where you believe someone more powerful has control over your life,” Hall said. When she first heard the news, she was in her home state of Texas visiting Safe Haven Shelter for Women. “I immediately thought about the women who have suffered in silence and were paralyzed by fear; fear that I’ve seen with domestic violence survivors; fear that I’ve seen when I interviewed women who were raped on their college campuses.”

Hall said she was unaware of the allegations against Weinstein and never saw him exhibit any bad behavior. During their call Weinstein apologized to her and voiced that he needs help.

Weinstein is currently in Arizona at a rehab facility for sex addiction.

To date, dozens of women have come forward to say they were sexually harassed by Weinstein, while some also allege that they were sexually assaulted by the disgraced producer. The story was first published last Thursday by The New York Times after a lengthy investigation into the rumors which circulated among Hollywood’s inner circle for years.

SOURCE: HuffPost

DON’T MISS:

Megyn Kelly’s TODAY Debut Bombs, Less Viewers Compared To When Tamron Hall And Al Roker Hosted

NBC Reportedly In A ‘Panic’ Over Pushing Tamron Hall Out For Megyn Kelly

Roberto Cavalli - Backstage - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018

See All The Black Hair And Hairstyles You Missed On The Runway During Fashion Month

99 photos Launch gallery

See All The Black Hair And Hairstyles You Missed On The Runway During Fashion Month

Continue reading See All The Black Hair And Hairstyles You Missed On The Runway During Fashion Month

See All The Black Hair And Hairstyles You Missed On The Runway During Fashion Month

New York, London, Milan, and Paris - September (and spilling over into October) is fashion month. While we were obsessed with runway looks we also were crushing on all the Black models' hair. Click through our gallery for all their hairstyles. Whether it's a cropped cut or kinky curls, tell us in the comment section which ones are your favorite.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5th Annual Women Making History Brunch - Arrivals
POLL: Nene’s Comment Over Rape Joke, Is An…
 1 hour ago
10.13.17
Weekend Roundup: VSU, Folk Fest, & The Funny…
 9 hours ago
10.13.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Keating Is Still Fighting For…
 10 hours ago
10.13.17
Rewind: Nick Cannon, Waka Flocka, Lil Kim And…
 18 hours ago
10.13.17
Daniel Caesar Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Work:…
 18 hours ago
10.13.17
R&B Singer Tone Stith Talks New Project And…
 18 hours ago
10.13.17
Bambi Confirms She And Scrappy Really Are Married…
 19 hours ago
10.13.17
Tamar Braxton Rushed To The Hospital After Severe…
 19 hours ago
10.13.17
Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Press Conference
Beyonce Put Out A New Video For “Freedom”…But…
 20 hours ago
10.12.17
Thanksgiving & Chill: The Trailer For Spike Lee’s…
 23 hours ago
10.13.17
Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss
NeNe Leakes’ Comments About Rape Get Her Dropped…
 23 hours ago
10.12.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 23 hours ago
10.13.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Is Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Deal With Harvey…
 1 day ago
10.13.17
Photos