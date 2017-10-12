Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall Of Fame

She’s the reigning Queen of TV and now Shonda Rhimes will forever be immortalized for her tremendous contributions to the world of scripted television. It was recently announced that the prolific TV titan will be inducted into the TV Hall Of Fame.
As her groundbreaking series Scandal enters its final season and both Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder still drawing in viewers, Shonda Rhimes is still a very heavy presence on our television screens. Now as a firm acknowledgement and appreciation of her success, she is being inducted into the TV Hall Of Fame. Industry insider Deadline was the first to break the news and reveal the other 2018 inductees, including Joan Rivers and the original 1975 cast of Saturday Night Live.
In a statement about the 2018 induction class, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy Hayma Washington said:
“All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture. We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations.”
The 2018 inductees are the 24th Hall Of Fame class, which recognizes outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television through career contributions and achievements. This year’s Hall Of Fame ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 15, at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.
This honor for Rhimes comes after she recently signed a multi-development deal with streaming giant Netflix to produce a host of original content. Since the deal is in the early stages, no details about the types of shows she will produce have been announced. Congrats Shonda!
