Director Reginald Hudlin Is Excited For The Release Of ‘Marshall’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Known for his comedy back in House Party, director Reginald Hudlin switches hats in directing the film Marshall starring Chadwick Boseman. It goes through the life of young Thurgood Marshall as a lawyer.

“It’s rare that I get to show my other side. I’ve always been very political and loved drama, ” explained Hudlin. He continued, “I wanted to make a movie that people want to see…. I want to be in the must-see category.”

His friend producer Paula Wagner handed him the script knowing how big of a Thurgood Marshall fan. “I always was a big Thurgood Marshall fan. Always felt that he was underrated. I was really excited for a chance to tell this story that so many people don’t know.”

Marshall will be out in theaters Friday, October 13, 2017.

Photos