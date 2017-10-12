Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And Rise To Fame At Blitz 2017

"Anytime you hear anything on the radio of yours, it's insane."

Global Grind Staff
Leave a comment


THEY.’s song “U Rite” has over 2 million views on YouTube and their bright futures are only beginning. Our man BlogXilla caught up with the young artists at Radio One’s Blitz showcase in New York City to talk about how they’re adjusting to viral fame.

They explain the inspiration for their unique name and what it was like to hear their song on the radio for the first time: “Anytime you hear anything on the radio of yours, it’s insane. But that song came so last minute. We wasn’t even supposed to be on the album. To know that’s the song that’s taking off and gaining traction on the radio, it’s kind of crazy. What if we didn’t decide to make it at that last minute.”

And what about that unusual name? “It started off pretty innocently, it was the name of one of the beats for our song ‘Back It Up.’ We just kind of liked it, it’s very different, it kind of stands out when you see it,” THEY. said. “And it’s taken on a bigger meaning. A lot of people understand the meaning of the word ‘they.’”

Get more with our exclusive interview with THEY. above.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And Rise To Fame At Blitz 2017

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Evil Claire Huxtable Is Going Full…
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Zoey Dollaz Has Some Advice For The Young…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Waka Flocka Keeps It 100 At Blitz 2017:…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Chrisette Michele Talks Trump Inauguration Backlash At Blitz…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Young Dra At Blitz 2017: ‘I’m Taking Mumble…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Photos