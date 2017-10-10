Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Temple University Student Fatally Shot By Police After Running Over Cop With Her Car

Police are investigating the shooting, where 22-year-old Cariann Denise Hilton ran over an officer after fleeing the scene of an accident.

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

Police are investigating a Sunday shooting involving a 22-year-old Temple University student who was fatally shot after striking a Miami police officer with her car.

Cariann Denise Hithon, a Bowie, Maryland resident, was shot by a responding officer after she fled the scene of an accident.

#Part1 #shooting #southbeach #collins #copshooting #miami #drunkdriver

A post shared by Gutt' Tha Livewire (@mrwelive) on

According to NBC Philadelphia, Hithon was driving eastbound down 12th Street and Ocean Drive when she ran a red light in a black BMW, striking two cars.

Cell phone footage posted on Instagram by @mrwelive shows a large crowd surrounding around her car, pleading for her to get out at the instruction of the officers. You can also hear bystanders alleging that Hithon was under the influence of alcohol, but an official autopsy report has not corroborated those claims.

But in the video Hithon abruptly accelerates, striking an officer to the ground. You can hear several shots ring out as the officer’s partner fires into the driver’s window of the car.

Hithon’s car speeds down the street until it hits a parked car on the side of the road further out of the frame. Hithon and the injured officer, identified as David Cajuso, were both rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where Hithon later succumbed to her injuries. Cajuso was stabilized and later released, NBC Philadelphia reports.

According to the outlet, Hithon, a Temple University political science and philosophy student, was in Miami celebrating her 22nd birthday.

Hithon’s father spoke with NBC Miami, voicing his shock and disbelief.

“It’s hard to express the amount of pain and distress that we feel,” Cary Hithon, said. “I can’t explain why she wouldn’t have listened.”

SOURCE: NBC Philadelphia, NBC Miami 

DON’T MISS:

ESPN Suspends Jemele Hill For Two Weeks Over ‘Social Media Violation’

Mike Pence’s Little NFL Stunt Cost Taxpayers $200,000

When Will It Stop? Richard Spencer And White Nationalists March With Torches Again In Charlottesville

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Temple University Student Fatally Shot By Police After Running Over Cop With Her Car

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tatted & In Love: These Celeb’s Got Ink…
 3 hours ago
10.10.17
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Oprah Just Went To The Bank For The…
 4 hours ago
10.10.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 4 hours ago
10.10.17
Good Times
Good Times Reunion: Penny And Willona Were Back…
 6 hours ago
10.10.17
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
Take our Poll: ESPN Jemele Hill Suspended over…
 7 hours ago
10.10.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion
 17 hours ago
10.10.17
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s…
 21 hours ago
10.10.17
Charli Baltimore Reveals Struggle With Rare Bone Infection…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Excited couple in front of first home real estate purchase.
New Version Of HGTV’s ‘Flip Or Flop’ Features…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Photos