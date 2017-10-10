Devon Franklin Delivers The Hollywood Commandments

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Devon Franklin is one busy man! A pastor, speaker, author and tv/film producer he definitely knows how to use his time!

His new book The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide To Secular Success breaks down how to work in the entertainment industry but as Franklin says, “It’s for young. It’s for old. No matter where you are in your life.”

“The reason why I wrote The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide Secular Success is because too often we go to work and go home, and we don’t take a moment to learn about what the industry you’re working in teaches you.”

Having worked in the entertainment industry for 20 years starting out as an intern for Will Smith at the age of 18 he’s learned a bit about the industry.

This book helps people understand where they are in their life at work.”Too often we live beneath the power and potential of our calling,” expressed Franklin.

Devon Franklin unpacks his book in detail! Listen to the interview above.

