TJMS
Home > TJMS

Devon Franklin Delivers The Hollywood Commandments

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment



Devon Franklin is one busy man! A pastor, speaker, author and tv/film producer he definitely knows how to use his time!

His new book The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide To Secular Success breaks down how to work in the entertainment industry but as Franklin says, “It’s for young. It’s for old. No matter where you are in your life.”

“The reason why I wrote The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide Secular Success  is because too often we go to work and go home, and we don’t take a moment to learn about what the industry you’re working in teaches you.”

Having worked in the entertainment industry for 20 years starting out as an intern for Will Smith at the age of 18 he’s learned a bit about the industry.

This book helps people understand where they are in their life at work.”Too often we live beneath the power and potential of our calling,” expressed Franklin.

Devon Franklin unpacks his book in detail! Listen to the interview above.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Devon Franklin Delivers The Hollywood Commandments

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tatted & In Love: These Celeb’s Got Ink…
 3 hours ago
10.10.17
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Oprah Just Went To The Bank For The…
 4 hours ago
10.10.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 4 hours ago
10.10.17
Good Times
Good Times Reunion: Penny And Willona Were Back…
 6 hours ago
10.10.17
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
Take our Poll: ESPN Jemele Hill Suspended over…
 7 hours ago
10.10.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion
 17 hours ago
10.10.17
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s…
 21 hours ago
10.10.17
Charli Baltimore Reveals Struggle With Rare Bone Infection…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Excited couple in front of first home real estate purchase.
New Version Of HGTV’s ‘Flip Or Flop’ Features…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Photos