Good Times Reunion: Penny And Willona Were Back Together Again Last Night

Karen Clark
Good Times

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Janet Jackson became the daughter of Ja’net Dubois back in 1977. Rather, Penny became Willona’s daughter on the set of Good Times. Fast forward 40 years and the mother/daughter duo were reunited!

 

Good Times. I love you ❤️

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

 

Also, we need a new word to discuss Janet’s new body. Snatched doesn’t even seem appropriate anymore. She’s beyond snatched!

Thank you all for sharing this special moment with me. #janfam Are you guys ready for the next chapter?

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

 

