Good Times Reunion: Penny And Willona Were Back Together Again Last Night

Janet Jackson became the daughter of Ja’net Dubois back in 1977. Rather, Penny became Willona’s daughter on the set of Good Times. Fast forward 40 years and the mother/daughter duo were reunited!
Also, we need a new word to discuss Janet’s new body. Snatched doesn’t even seem appropriate anymore. She’s beyond snatched!
Favorite TV Couples
11 photos Launch gallery
Favorite TV Couples
1. Carl & Harriet Winslow from “Family Matters”1 of 11
2. Healthcliff & Clair Huxtable from “The Cosby Show”2 of 11
3. George & Louise Jefferson from “The Jeffersons”3 of 11
4. Phillip & Vivian Banks from “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air”4 of 11
5. Kenny & Maxine from “Soul Food”5 of 11
6. Dwayne Wayne & Whitley Gilbert from “A Different World”6 of 11
7. James & Florida Evans from “Good Times”7 of 11
8. Steve Urkle & Laura from “Family Matters”8 of 11
9. Tina & Martin from “Martin”9 of 11
10. Scooter & Khadija & Maxine & Kyle from “Living Single”10 of 11
11. Jamie & Fancy from “The Jamie Foxx Show”11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours