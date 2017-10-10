Good Times Reunion: Penny And Willona Were Back Together Again Last Night

Janet Jackson became the daughter of Ja’net Dubois back in 1977. Rather, Penny became Willona’s daughter on the set of Good Times. Fast forward 40 years and the mother/daughter duo were reunited!

Good Times. I love you ❤️ A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Also, we need a new word to discuss Janet’s new body. Snatched doesn’t even seem appropriate anymore. She’s beyond snatched!

Thank you all for sharing this special moment with me. #janfam Are you guys ready for the next chapter? A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

