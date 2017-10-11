Entertainment News
Get Your Laugh On: Watch Madea as Trump’s New Communications Director

Jodi Berry
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The Communications Director job, is a high-pressure position that has seen many come and go in #45’s administration. Madea (Tyler Perry’s alter ego) took over the White House lectern in a hilarious skit as the new communications director on the Jimmy Fallon show. It’s too bad it was only a one-night stand, with all that’s going on in the world we need more humor in the White house.

Photos