Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her Daughter’s Beef With NeNe Leakes

The 'RHOA' star weighs in on the heated beef between her daughter and NeNe Leakes.

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

Kim Zolciak Visits 'Extra'

Source: J. Kempin / Getty


As the beef between reality queen NeNe Leakes and fellow housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle heats up, Kim hopped on ‘The Real’ to set the record straight.

Since Brielle insinuated that NeNe Leake’s house had roaches, NeNe has been slamming the family, calling them all racists.

Kim, accompanied by her hunky hubby Kroy, told the hosts that the original video wasn’t intended to shade NeNe.

NeNe was quick to clap back in the comment section on The Shade Room’s IG, saying that Kim, was still lying:

#NeneLeakes still ain't here for #Kim 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

You can watch the full clip below:

RELATED LINKS

Kenya Moore Is Unphazed By Kim Zolciak’s Daughter’s Shady Tweets

Kenya Moore Responds To Rumors She Insulted Kim Zolciak’s Injured Son: ‘That’s A Boldface Lie’

Kim Zolciak’s Son Hospitalized After Dog Attack

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her Daughter’s Beef With NeNe Leakes

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
Take our Poll: ESPN Jemele Hill Suspended over…
 1 min ago
10.10.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion
 10 hours ago
10.10.17
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On…
 13 hours ago
10.10.17
Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s…
 14 hours ago
10.10.17
Charli Baltimore Reveals Struggle With Rare Bone Infection…
 17 hours ago
10.10.17
Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her…
 18 hours ago
10.10.17
MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Excited couple in front of first home real estate purchase.
New Version Of HGTV’s ‘Flip Or Flop’ Features…
 20 hours ago
10.09.17
Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Nelly’s Rape Accuser Says He Didn’t Use A…
 22 hours ago
10.10.17
Ottawa Bluesfest
Nelly Speaks Out After Weekend Arrest From Rape…
 22 hours ago
10.09.17
CBS Reporter Backtracks On Colin Kaepernick Story: “What…
 22 hours ago
10.10.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Has A Holiday Line Coming…
 22 hours ago
10.10.17
Photos