Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her Daughter’s Beef With NeNe Leakes

Foxy NC Staff

As the beef between reality queen NeNe Leakes and fellow housewifedaughter Brielle heats up, Kim hopped on ‘The Real’ to set the record straight.

Since Brielle insinuated that NeNe Leake’s house had roaches, NeNe has been slamming the family, calling them all racists.

Kim, accompanied by her hunky hubby Kroy, told the hosts that the original video wasn’t intended to shade NeNe.

NeNe was quick to clap back in the comment section on The Shade Room’s IG, saying that Kim, was still lying:

You can watch the full clip below:

