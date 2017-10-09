Nelly’s Rape Accuser Says He Didn’t Use A Condom

Foxy NC Staff

against him, but his accuser is telling a different story. According to, the Seattle woman met Nelly at a Washington club where she and some friends got “tipsy” at his table.

The woman was allegedly invited to attend the after-party and was driven by Nelly’s friends to his tour bus. She and Nelly were reportedly in his room when she claims the Hot In Here rapper tried to have sex with her. He allegedly forced himself on her despite her saying “no.” He allegedly told her to “shut up” and proceeded to have sex with her without a condom. She claims Nelly offered her money afterwards before she was kicked out. One of Nelly’s colleagues allegedly told her “you gotta go” and threw $100 at her.

Scott Rosenblum, Nelly’s lawyer, told TMZ, “It does not surprise me that she wanted to have her story publicized. That is playbook 101 of a person with an agenda and clearly she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety.”

Nelly’s team reportedly hired an investigator to dig into the incident. Rosenblum added, “we will be able to show by objective evidence and unbiased witnesses that she has zero credibility.”

Nelly took to Twitter, on Saturday, to directly address situation.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

Despite initial reports, Nelly was not charged with second degree rape.

To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released , pending further investigation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

We’ll keep you updated on this story as more information comes in.

RELATED STORIES:

Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior Night Of Alleged Rape

BREAKING: Nelly Arrested For Sexual Assault

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: