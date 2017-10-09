National
New Version Of HGTV’s ‘Flip Or Flop’ Features Black Couple As Hosts

Karen Clark
Excited couple in front of first home real estate purchase.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

A Black couple will be hosting the new Flip Or Flop: Fort Worth starting next month!

Andy and Ashley Williams are married veterans with two children. According to Shadow And Act, the two decided to use real estate as a way to translate back into civilian life.

Another day, another open house 👋🏾 #fliporflopfortworth premieres on @hgtv in less than a month! 🎉#november2

A post shared by Ashley and Andy (@ashleyandandy_ft) on

Having a little fun yesterday at our promo shoot for @hgtv, we couldn't be more excited! #fliporflopfortworth #Ateam

A post shared by Ashley and Andy (@ashleyandandy_ft) on

 

11 photos Launch gallery

[caption id="attachment_2961987" align="alignleft" width="791"] Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty[/caption] Friday night’s 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards was LIT—so was their red carpet! Take a look at which stars were shining bright in Miami.

 

