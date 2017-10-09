New Version Of HGTV’s ‘Flip Or Flop’ Features Black Couple As Hosts

A Black couple will be hosting the new Flip Or Flop: Fort Worth starting next month!

Andy and Ashley Williams are married veterans with two children. According to Shadow And Act, the two decided to use real estate as a way to translate back into civilian life.

Another day, another open house 👋🏾 #fliporflopfortworth premieres on @hgtv in less than a month! 🎉#november2 A post shared by Ashley and Andy (@ashleyandandy_ft) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

When your kids are just excited about the show as you are!! My daughters voice… priceless! #ashleyandandy #fliporflopfortworth #hgtv A post shared by Ashley and Andy (@ashleyandandy_ft) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Having a little fun yesterday at our promo shoot for @hgtv, we couldn't be more excited! #fliporflopfortworth #Ateam A post shared by Ashley and Andy (@ashleyandandy_ft) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

