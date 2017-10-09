Entertainment News
Nelly Speaks Out After Weekend Arrest From Rape Allegation

Karen Clark
Ottawa Bluesfest

Source: Mark Horton / Getty

This past weekend, rapper Nelly was booked and released without charges. He was arrested on suspicion of second degree rape, according to USA Today.

A statement from attorney Scott Rosenblum read:

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

On Saturday, the rapper took to social media to share his thoughts.

While all of this was unfolding, people who had attended the concert were sharing a different story from the night. It was about Nelly’s behavior on stage with a young girl.

 

Continue reading Nelly Speaks Out After Weekend Arrest From Rape Allegation

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

