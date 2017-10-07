Nelly Has Been Arrested For Rape

According to TMZ, rapper Nelly was arrested this morning for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus.
TMZ is reporting that the incident occurred around 3:45 Saturday morning while the bus was parked behind a Walmart, approximately 20 minutes away from the venue where the rapper had performed earlier. Nelly was arrested at around 7 this morning and booked on 2nd degree rape charges.
A second degree rape charge indicates that force was used or the victim was incapable of consent due to being physically helpless, mentally incapacitated or developmentally disabled, according to USA Today.
Nelly is currently on tour Florida Georgia Line and they are scheduled to perform in Washington tonight. The alleged incident took place in Washington.
FAB FINDS: 51 Products That Will Make Your Relaxed Hair Love You
FAB FINDS: 51 Products That Will Make Your Relaxed Hair Love You
1. ORS olive Oil Creamy Aloe Shampoo1 of 49
2. Silk Elements Luxury Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner with Shea Butter2 of 49
3. Cantu Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream3 of 49
4. ORS Olive Oil Edge Control4 of 49
5. Pureology Strength Cure5 of 49
6. Shea Moisture JBCO Strenghten and Grow Shampoo6 of 49
7. ORS Olive Oil Hair Masque7 of 49
8. Macadamia Deep Repair Masque8 of 49
9. Matrix Biolage Co9 of 49
10. Carol's Daughter Almond Milk Collection10 of 49
11. Motions Light Hold Working Spritz11 of 49
12. ORS Olive Oil Wrap Mousse12 of 49
13. Motions Hair and Scalp Daily Moisturing Hairdresser13 of 49
14. Elasta QP Olive Oil and Mango Butter Leave-In Conditioner14 of 49
15. Proganix Quench Shampoo and Conditioner15 of 49
16. Mizani Butter Blend16 of 49
17. Creme of Nature Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioner17 of 49
18. Creme of Nautre Mango and Shea Butter18 of 49
19. Creme of Nature 7 in 1 Leave in Treatment19 of 49
20. Creme of Nature Argan Oil Perfect Edges20 of 49
21. Jane Carter Solution Frizz Free Styling Smoother21 of 49
22. Design Essentials Agava and Lavender Thermal Protectant Creme22 of 49
23. LottaBody Mousse23 of 49
24. Design Essentials Coconut and Monoi Deep Moisture Creme24 of 49
25. It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In25 of 49
26. Pantene Gold Series Repairing Mask26 of 49
27. It's A 10 Keratin Miracle Leave-In Spray27 of 49
28. Gabrielle Union's Flawless28 of 49
29. LottaBody Style Me Setting Lotion29 of 49
30. Motions Light Hold Working Spritz30 of 49
31. Motions Active Moisture Plus Conditioner31 of 49
32. Optimum Amla Rejuvenating Oil32 of 49
33. Mizani Edge Taming Gel33 of 49
34. Aphogee Keratin 2 Minute Reconstructor34 of 49
35. TRESemmé Naturals Nourishing Moisture Conditioner35 of 49
36. ECO Styler with Olive Oil36 of 49
37. Joico Moisture Recovery Treatment Balm37 of 49
38. Chi Silk Infusion38 of 49
39. Elasta QP Creme Conditioning Shampoo39 of 49
40. Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum40 of 49
41. Giovanni Direct Leave-In Conditioner41 of 49
42. KeraCare Sulfate Free Hydrating and Detangling Shampoo42 of 49
43. Pantene Gold Series Butter-Creme with Argan Oil43 of 49
44. KeraCare Thermal Wonder44 of 49
45. Affirm Care Scalp Therapy45 of 49
46. Moroccan Oil Treatment46 of 49
47. Avalon Foam Wrap Lotion47 of 49
48. Dark and Lovely's Let's Jam Styling Gel48 of 49
49. Essations' Naked Honey and Almond Line49 of 49
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark