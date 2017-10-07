National
Nelly Has Been Arrested For Rape

Karen Clark
According to TMZ, rapper Nelly was arrested this morning for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus.

TMZ is reporting that the incident occurred around 3:45 Saturday morning while the bus was parked behind a Walmart, approximately 20 minutes away from the venue where the rapper had performed earlier. Nelly was arrested at around 7 this morning and booked on 2nd degree rape charges.

A second degree rape charge indicates that force was used or the victim was incapable of consent due to being physically helpless, mentally incapacitated or developmentally disabled, according to USA Today.

Nelly is currently on tour Florida Georgia Line and they are scheduled to perform in Washington tonight. The alleged incident took place in Washington.

 

