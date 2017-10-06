TJMS
Aries Spears Says Dieting Is ‘A 15 Round Fight’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
“I would love to be Tom for about 87 seconds,” laughed Aries Spears. “Just to taste what that life is like.”

Spears has gone through quite a bit of health issues in the past. Doctors told him that he had to lose weight and he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. “Don’t nothing bring you into getting right when your manhood doesn’t work. It’s time to straighten up when that goes South,” laughed Spears.

If that was enough, dieting has proved to be pretty hard on him too. “It’s a 15 round fight, ” he laughed.

Listen above as Tom and the crew catch up with Aries Spears!

