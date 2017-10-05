Gibson vs Johnson

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty
Tyrese is PISSED that Fast & the Furious 9 has been delayed by a year and he blames Dwayne Johnson.
He posted with the picture:
tyrese#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic
Now is it really Johnson’s fault? Could it be people shooting schedules? Could it be the studio or could Tyrese be right? Either way, we have to wait until 2020 to find out what happens next and if the gang can take Cipher (Charlize Theron) down. So many questions. We know that shooting the next movie should be interesting. Hope that they don’t kill Roman off if Tyrese causes too much trouble!
