Top Of The Morning: Tom Watched Football But Still Boycotts The NFL?

10/5/2017- Sybil called Tom out for watching the NFL game earlier this week! He says he didn’t support the NFL because he canceled his tickets but he can’t cancel cable! Sherri offered to talk with Tom on the phone and Sybil said he could have played outside!

