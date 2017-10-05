Entertainment News
Kelly Ripa’s Feelings About Michael Strahan Leaving The Show Still Haven’t Gone Away

Karen Clark
87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Let it go, girl. Let it go.

According to Page Six, Kelly Ripa “demanded” that Ryan Seacrest cancel a scheduled appearance on GMA yesterday to promote American Idol. Seacrest were supposed to appear with the three judges, which includes Lionel Richie.

According to Page Six:

“It’s very clear that Ryan wants to stay on her good side. She’s an executive producer on the show, so she has a lot of pull. It’s fair to say she has a lot of influence over him. He joined her show. It sounds like she still feels threatened,” the source said.

“There’s still bad blood with Kelly and Strahan, and she doesn’t want history to repeat itself and Ryan to be lured to ‘GMA’ too,” the first source said.

Seacrest immediately pulled the plug in order to not upset Ripa — who famously had a meltdown, stormed off and took a week off when Strahan, 45, quit her show without giving her advance warning in 2016 — another source added.

Move on, Kelly.

 

