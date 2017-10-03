Foreman vs Seagal…WHAT?!

George Foreman has challenged Steven Seagal to a 10 round battle in Las Vegas.

Why we’re guessing money but who knows really why? Are the Foreman grills not selling right now? Does Foreman or Seagal need some attention? Not sure yet, but Twitter is having a blast with Foreman’s challenge. No word yet from Seagal if he will except the challenge but Foreman did say just hand to hand no weapons.

Would you pay to watch two 60 plus men fight for 10 rounds?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: