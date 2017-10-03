Dismissed! Porsha Williams Allegedly Sent Home From ‘RHOA’ Cast Trip After Fight

It was a short visit to Barcelona for, who exited the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast trip early.

It went down in Barcelona, so Porsha had to head home.

According to Love B. Scott, she got into a huge fight with none other than Marlo Hampton on the cast trip. Reportedly, things got ugly when the two got into a verbal altercation and Porsha pointed an object in Marlo’s face.

Marlo took the object from Porsha, who then jumped at her. Porsha never did get her hands on Marlo, but security did have to separate the ladies.

Porsha promptly hopped a plane back to Atlanta. B. Scott reports that producers booted her form the trip, but Porsha implied on Instagram that she wasn’t sent home so much as she opted to leave.

Porsha’s had a combative past on RHOA, and we all remember how she dragged Kenya Moore across the floor for pointing a scepter in her face during an RHOA reunion. Oh, how the tables have turned!

Speaking of Kenya, she never made to Barcelona with the ladies. According to TMZ.com, Bravo snatched her invite for the trip because she wouldn’t film scenes leading up to trip with her husband, Marc Daly.

Kenya was filmed participating in cast talks planning the trip, but she won’t join them on this season’s international excursion.

This could mean big trouble and a smaller check for Kenya as the RHOA cast is paid per episode. It’s unclear if Bravo is doing any filming back in Atlanta with Kenya now. Producers have tried to force Kenya into doing scenes with her husband, but he’s supposedly uninterested in appearing on the show.

There have been rumblings that if she doesn’t get her new hubby on camera, producers have threatened to take her peach and kick her off the show.

