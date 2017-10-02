Say Cheese! Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé And Jay-Z After SNL Taping

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, Jones Tweeted out this pic with the following caption: “I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just f—ing beautiful!! “Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!!”

I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just fucking beautiful!! Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!! pic.twitter.com/7MM8kPIaEt — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017

The 50-year-old comedienne also got a pic with one of her faves: “Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!! Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!!”

Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!! Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!! pic.twitter.com/lFJIFPp6kE — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017

Here’s the Emmy nominee with Damien Marley!

Man it was so good Damien Marley!! pic.twitter.com/aan0zytjZi — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017

Leslie is out here fan girling and living her best life—and we’re here for it!

