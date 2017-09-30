Did Toni Braxton And Birdman Elope?

Did Toni Braxton And Birdman Elope?

Tamar Braxton is spilling some serious tea about her sister's relationship!

During a recent appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Tamar Braxton hinted that Toni Braxton and Birdman may have eloped.

The “Bluebird of Happiness” singer stressed that she believes this based on how Birdman was there for them during a family crisis:

My mother might kill me but I just have to tell you guys this testimony real quick. My mother got sick the other. Sunday she told us she was having heart surgery on Monday. The next day she has the heart surgery and it goes well, thank God. And she gets to her room and then 30 minutes later, she has a stroke on top of that. But let me tell you how good God is. She’s at home three days later. She’s talking, she’s walking. She’s eating. She’s laughing. Her face ain’t slumped over.

She added: “And Birdman was there the whole time. I think that’s my brother-in-law. I think they eloped because he was there in the way a brother-in-law was there. I’m telling you, they is married.”

As we previously reportedthe couple started dating last year and made it official at the 2016 BET Awards.

Toni has yet to confirm Tamar’s claims.

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Are they really married?

