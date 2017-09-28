Marvin Sapp: ‘The Message Is Bigger Than The Messenger’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel Singer Marvin Sapp is coming out with his new album Close. But what everyone wants to know why he worked with R. Kelly on a song off his album.

Listen is a new song off of Sapp’s album that’s received a lot of backlash because he recorded it with R. Kelly.

“R. Kelly has been singing Never Would Have Made It for years, ” explains Sapp. Kelly gave him a song to listen to and Sapp agreed to do it. “Yah I’ll do that. I love the lyrical content of it. The album was done way before the controversy came out.”

Much later the public got hit with the news and allegations of R. Kelly’s sex scandal. Sapp expressed, “I really began to pray about it. I’m just a strong believer that the message is bigger than the messenger. I just said ‘well you know God is always using flawed individuals to get a message out.I can’t remove this song. As a teacher, it’s not my responsibility to condemn but to teach.”

But Listen is really about when you “pay attention to your circumstances God might not speak to you audibly but he’ll speak to you through your challenges.”

