Tiny Just Gave T.I. The Biggest Birthday Shout Out Ever!

The Xscape singer took to social media to show her estranged husband big love.

Foxy NC staff
925 Scales Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted By T.I.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


With news that the couple is reconciling, Tameka “Tiny” Harris just sent her boo the biggest birthday present ever!

Apparently, the Xscape singer took to social media to show her estranged husband T.I. big love  in honor of his recent birthday.

#TSRBaeWatch 💏: Now THAT’S how you tell your hubby happy birthday! We see you #Tiny#IssaWife #BlackLove #HappyBdayTIP #LoveMrsH”

OK GIRL! DO YOU!

Be clear: The billboard wasn’t the only present her ex-now-recent-received. Tiny also threw her man a birthday party in celebration of his 37th birthday.

As we previously reported, T.I. allegedly called off the couple’s divorceAccording to a source,  “They’ve been together for years and they truly love each other. Both of them realize what they have isn’t worth throwing away.”

T.I. and Tiny are apparently keeping their reconciliation on the low after dealing with the public in their business when they broke up.

“The family is all living in one house now. She still has the other house, but it’s being occupied by someone else,” the source added.

Love always prevails, we guess.

Photos