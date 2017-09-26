Entertainment News
Jesse Williams Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee $160K In Temporary Divorce Settlement

The father of two agreed to pay his ex-wife $160K in a temporary settlement.

Foxy NC staff
Art Los Angeles Contemporary 2012 VIP Reception At The Home Of Eugenio Lopez, Celebrating Kick-Off Of ALAC 2012

Source: Paul Redmond / Getty


Actor Jesse Williams has agreed to pay his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee $160,000 in a temporary divorce settlement, TMZ reports.

We previously reported the tension between the estranged exes has allegedly gotten so hot that the two were recently ordered to only communicate via a Family Services Portal online.

Now the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star has signed off to pay $100K in spousal and child support to Lee, as well as the $60K bill for her lawyer’s fees.

According to legal docs, Williams was ordered to pay Lee in three installments from his first 3 ‘Grey’s’ paychecks.

Drake-Lee is still fighting for full custody of their two children, Sadie, 3 and Maceo, 2.

SOURCE: TMZ 

 

