The Bamma Of The Week Is Pierce Morgan!

09/22/17- Pierce Morgan is the Bamma Of The Week for saying that people should be mad at Kanye West for his song using the n-word and not the sorority girls singing it!

Common sense prevails but why have these girls had to apologise for singing Kanye West's song? https://t.co/yvbANXs1gW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 22, 2017

