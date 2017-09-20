Video: Woman At Center Of Kevin Hart Scandal Holds Press Conference

Just moments ago, the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart sex tape scandal held a press conference with her celebrity attorney, Lisa Bloom.

Montia Sabbag wants people to know that she knew nothing about the extortion attempts on Hart and that she hired a lawyer to protect her rights.

#KevinHart's mistress #MontiaSabbag just held a press conference about the controversial extortion scandal. This was her statement. See HH IG stories for live press conference. A post shared by HIPHOLLYWOOD (@hiphollywood) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

#LisaBloom confirms they are not asking #KevinHart for any money! #MontiaSabbag press conference – Los Angeles. A post shared by HIPHOLLYWOOD (@hiphollywood) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

