Video: Woman At Center Of Kevin Hart Scandal Holds Press Conference

Just moments ago, the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart sex tape scandal held a press conference with her celebrity attorney, Lisa Bloom.
Montia Sabbag wants people to know that she knew nothing about the extortion attempts on Hart and that she hired a lawyer to protect her rights.
Read More: Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Has Spoken Out About His Cheating Scandal
BEST IN SHOW: All Of Our Favorite Designs From Latinista Fashion Week
10 photos Launch gallery
BEST IN SHOW: All Of Our Favorite Designs From Latinista Fashion Week
1. LAYANA AGUILAR1 of 10
2. LAYANA AGUILAR2 of 10
3. LAYANA AGUILAR3 of 10
4. CESAR GALINDO4 of 10
5. CESAR GALINDO5 of 10
6. CESAR GALINDO6 of 10
7. CHRIS BARRETO7 of 10
8. CHRIS BARRETO8 of 10
9. CENIA PAREDES9 of 10
10. CENIA PAREDES10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours