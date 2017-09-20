Entertainment News
Video: Woman At Center Of Kevin Hart Scandal Holds Press Conference

Karen Clark
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Just moments ago, the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart sex tape scandal held a press conference with her celebrity attorney, Lisa Bloom.

Montia Sabbag wants people to know that she knew nothing about the extortion attempts on Hart and that she hired a lawyer to protect her rights.

Read More: Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Has Spoken Out About His Cheating Scandal

 

 

#LisaBloom confirms they are not asking #KevinHart for any money! #MontiaSabbag press conference – Los Angeles.

A post shared by HIPHOLLYWOOD (@hiphollywood) on

 

Continue reading Video: Woman At Center Of Kevin Hart Scandal Holds Press Conference

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

