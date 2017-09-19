Sports
Home > Sports

The Bengals Might Be Looking At Kaepernick

bvick
Leave a comment
San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

If the rumor is true, Colin Kaepernick might be playing again soon. Pro Football Talk reporter Mike Florio is reporting that Bengals players are trying to get the front office to take a hard look at Kaepernick to take over for starter, Andy Dalton instead of going to the backup, A.J. McCarron since team might be looking for a quarterback change. Wonder if that hurts McCarron’s feelings.

The front offices insists that Dalton’s job is safe but if things don’t get better soon, Dalton might not have a job. The 1st game of the regular season, the Bengals lost to Ravens 20-0 and last Sunday they lost to the Texans 13-9. That change might becoming very soon! Not that we want anyone to get fired, people really want Kaepernick to get hired. But will he keep up the protest if he gets a new team? Hummmmm

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Bengals Might Be Looking At Kaepernick

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Emmy Announcer Has Social Media Abuzz
 8 hours ago
09.19.17
11th Annual Desert Smash Hosted By Will Ferrell Benefiting Cancer For College
Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Has Spoken Out About His…
 9 hours ago
09.19.17
‘LHHS4’ Recap: Hazel E And Brooke Valentine Almost…
 19 hours ago
09.19.17
Oh, Really? Tami Roman Accused Of Stealing Bonnet…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
Wendy Williams Speaks On Bikini Pics: “I Can…
 22 hours ago
09.19.17
Tiny Gets Hugged Up With T.I. Backstage At…
 23 hours ago
09.19.17
Pass The Ball: Russell Wilson Working Out With…
 1 day ago
09.19.17
Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks
 1 day ago
09.19.17
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Video: Woman Who Claims Underage Relationship With R.…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
LATINISTA x HELLO BEAUTIFUL x SONY LIFE SPACE…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Remember When Kevin Hart Explained Why He Didn’t…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Has Her Dad’s Moves!
 1 day ago
09.18.17
#BlackExcellence! Lena Waithe, Sterling K. Brown And Donald…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
BMM 2016
Photos