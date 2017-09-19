The Bengals Might Be Looking At Kaepernick

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty
If the rumor is true, Colin Kaepernick might be playing again soon. Pro Football Talk reporter Mike Florio is reporting that Bengals players are trying to get the front office to take a hard look at Kaepernick to take over for starter, Andy Dalton instead of going to the backup, A.J. McCarron since team might be looking for a quarterback change. Wonder if that hurts McCarron’s feelings.
The front offices insists that Dalton’s job is safe but if things don’t get better soon, Dalton might not have a job. The 1st game of the regular season, the Bengals lost to Ravens 20-0 and last Sunday they lost to the Texans 13-9. That change might becoming very soon! Not that we want anyone to get fired, people really want Kaepernick to get hired. But will he keep up the protest if he gets a new team? Hummmmm
