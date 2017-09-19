Inside Her Story: Working To Get More Black People In The Great Outdoors

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s rare to see a great number of African Americans out in the great outdoors, but Rue Mapp the founder of Outdoor Afro Outdoor Afro is determined to change that.

“One of the things that I learned right away is that Black people are getting out but we don’t see it in mainstream media, ” explained Mapp. She continued, “Picnics in the outdoors walking outside and communing with nature. May not be camping in rugged places but we are a land loving people. It’s my mission to not just show visual representation, but to help us get our nature swagger back!”

If people want to get out more Mapp suggests going to outdoorafro.com and get connected with a leader near you for some fun activities.

