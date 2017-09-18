Missing 22-Year-Old California Woman Breanna Bradford Found Dead In Car

Missing 22-Year-Old California Woman Breanna Bradford Found Dead In Car

Bradford's body was discovered in southeast Fresno Sunday after an alleged fight with her ex-boyfriend.

NewsOne Staff
Following the gruesome discovery of Chicago teen Kenneka Jenkins’ body in a freezer last week, another young woman was found dead after being reported missing. The body of 22-year-old Breanna Bradford was found inside a car in southeast Fresno, California Sunday, KGPE reports.

Bradford had been missing since Sept. 15 and was last seen with her ex-boyfriend James Gay, 35. Gay is now reportedly the main person of interest in Bradford’s death, the report says.

Police said that Bradford’s cause of death is “traumatic injury,” the Fresno Bee reported.

Bradford’s family members informed authorities that Gay visited the young woman’s apartment around 11 p.m. Thursday night, a day before she was reported missing. A heated argument ensued between Gay and Bradford before they disappeared into the woman’s bedroom, said a relative in the apartment to police, KGPE reports.

Gay, who is a known member of the Bulldog gang out of Sanger, California, is currently in Fresno County Jail for carjacking a mail truck Friday around 11:15 a.m., said Fresno Police chief Jerry Dyer during a press conference Sunday.

He has a history of burglary, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm,” said Dyer about Gay. “He was also currently on parole.

Bradford’s relatives filed a missing person report after they heard that she didn’t show up for her first day of work at a local IHOP. The family also shared pictures of Bradford on social media all weekend and pleaded for her safe return.

Police are still putting the pieces together on a concrete timeline of events leading up to Bradford’s death. Authorities are also vetting surveillance video of businesses nearby where her car was discovered.

SOURCE: KGPE, The Fresno Bee

