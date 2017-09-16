Watch A Celebration Of Life: Dick Gregory Homegoing Service This Saturday

The family of Mr. Dick Gregory would like to officially announce that the “Celebration of Life” service for their beloved one has been scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2017 in Landover, MD. (Washington, DC Area).

Special Guests will include: Stevie Wonder, Minister Louis Farrakhan, C.T. Vivian, Martin Luther King III, Myrlie Evers-Williams, Ilyasah Shabazz (daughter of Malcolm X), Rain Pryor (daughter of Richard Pryor), Rev. William Barber, Joe Morton, Nick Cannon, Killer Mike and many more to be announced will pay tribute to Mr. Gregory.



Here are the details:

Dick Gregory’s Celebration of Life

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Time: 4:00pm (Doors open at 3:00pm)

Location: City of Praise Family Ministries

8501 Jericho City Drive

Landover, MD 20785

Open To The Public (First Come First Served General Admission Seating and Limited to Venue Capacity)

