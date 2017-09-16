National
Watch A Celebration Of Life: Dick Gregory Homegoing Service This Saturday

Jodi Berry
2012 Summer TCA Tour - Day 1

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

The family of Mr. Dick Gregory would like to officially announce that the “Celebration of Life” service for their beloved one has been scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2017 in Landover, MD. (Washington, DC Area).

Special Guests will include: Stevie Wonder, Minister Louis Farrakhan, C.T. Vivian, Martin Luther King III, Myrlie Evers-Williams, Ilyasah Shabazz (daughter of Malcolm X), Rain Pryor (daughter of Richard Pryor), Rev. William Barber, Joe Morton, Nick Cannon, Killer Mike and many more to be announced will pay tribute to Mr. Gregory.


Here are the details:

Dick Gregory’s Celebration of Life
Saturday, September 16, 2017
Time: 4:00pm (Doors open at 3:00pm)
Location: City of Praise Family Ministries
8501 Jericho City Drive
Landover, MD 20785

Open To The Public (First Come First Served General Admission Seating and Limited to Venue Capacity)

Continue reading Watch A Celebration Of Life: Dick Gregory Homegoing Service This Saturday

