Beyonce’s One-Legged Spanx Makes Us Feel More Connected To Her Than Ever

Beyonce is one of us, y’all.

Not only was she spotted rocking Spanx at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball this past week, it was one-legged Spanx to accommodate the high slit in her dress. Her stylist is next level.

The good sis Beyonce cut one leg off her spanx to accomodate the high slit in her dress and I've never felt more connected, tbh. pic.twitter.com/CpRnqIyG2V — Sakita Holley (@MissSuccess) September 15, 2017

We feel you, Beyonce. We feel you.

