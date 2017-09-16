Beyonce’s One-Legged Spanx Makes Us Feel More Connected To Her Than Ever

Beyonce is one of us, y’all.
Not only was she spotted rocking Spanx at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball this past week, it was one-legged Spanx to accommodate the high slit in her dress. Her stylist is next level.
We feel you, Beyonce. We feel you.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
