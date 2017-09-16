Entertainment News
Beyonce’s One-Legged Spanx Makes Us Feel More Connected To Her Than Ever

2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyonce is one of us, y’all.

Not only was she spotted rocking Spanx at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball this past week, it was one-legged Spanx to accommodate the high slit in her dress. Her stylist is next level.

 

We feel you, Beyonce. We feel you.

 

Texture on the Runway 2017 was held during New York Fashion Week and presented a series of textured hairstyles that are sure to inspire your next look. Scroll through our gallery and awaken your hair follicles to all the creative possibilities!

 

