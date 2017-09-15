ESPN Tried To Replace Jemele Hill With A Different Black Host…But Things Didn’t Go As Planned

According to ThinkProgress, ESPN tried to play musical chairs with Black co-hosts Wednesday night. According to reports, the network wanted to sub another host for Jemele Hill after the drama caused when she tweeted that Donald Trump is a white supremacist.

Allegedly, ESPN tried to switch co-hosts after the White House said that Jemele’s comments were a “fireable offense.” ThinkProgress claims that ESPN tried to keep Hill of the air, but co-host Michael Smith refused to do the show without her. So, ESPN turned to two other Black co-hosts on the network, Michael Eaves and Elle Duncan. And they were like, “Nah.”

Man.. this day got me like..

😡🤐😡 — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) September 13, 2017

ESPN had to be pretty frustrated that none of The Blacks were cooperating.

They tried to keep Jemele off air, Mike wouldn't do the show without her. They tried to get two black replacements to fill in, they said no. — Shanna. (@SOruthless_305) September 14, 2017

So, ESPN let the show go on as it usually does. With Jemele and Michael. Naturally, folks had words for ESPN.

Man…ESPN is trash for this, but it really means something that Jemele's colleagues stood with her. https://t.co/vALNVKvDUv — Andray Domise (@AndrayDomise) September 14, 2017

Jemele got hit dogs hollerin — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) September 14, 2017

ESPN keeps trying to appease everybody in a world where no one's happy. And it keeps kicking them in the ass. — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 14, 2017

And folks were proud that nobody would give in to ESPN’s attempts to replace Hill.

Also, credit should go to Elle Duncan, Michael Eaves & Michael Smith for being terrific co-workers/colleagues & sticking up for Jemele Hill. https://t.co/YYT5s5y4W5 — Doug Moore (@DMooreNFL) September 14, 2017

Seriously, Eaves and Duncan did ESPN a huge favor by making sure they didn't keep Michael and Jemele off the air. https://t.co/PDBb1hMhGI — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 14, 2017

The fact Michael Smith wouldn't go on the show without Jemele, man I love those two. ✊🏿 https://t.co/FQm3iHaXIr — Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) September 14, 2017

I have a lot of respect for jemele hill for standing her ground and shoutout to her coworkers for not giving into the pressure. — bri (@bigshitxtalker) September 14, 2017

ESPN denies that they tried to replace Hill.

