National
Home > National

ESPN Tried To Replace Jemele Hill With A Different Black Host…But Things Didn’t Go As Planned

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
2017 BET Experience - Celebrity Basketball Game Presented By Sprite And State Farm

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

According to ThinkProgress, ESPN tried to play musical chairs with Black co-hosts Wednesday night. According to reports, the network wanted to sub another host for Jemele Hill after the drama caused when she tweeted that Donald Trump is a white supremacist.

Read More: ESPN Distances Itself From Jemele Hill After She Called Trump A White Supremacist

Allegedly, ESPN tried to switch co-hosts after the White House said that Jemele’s comments were a “fireable offense.” ThinkProgress claims that ESPN tried to keep Hill of the air, but co-host Michael Smith refused to do the show without her. So, ESPN turned to two other Black co-hosts on the network, Michael Eaves and Elle Duncan. And they were like, “Nah.”

ESPN had to be pretty frustrated that none of The Blacks were cooperating.

So, ESPN let the show go on as it usually does. With Jemele and Michael. Naturally, folks had words for ESPN.

And folks were proud that nobody would give in to ESPN’s attempts to replace Hill.

 

ESPN denies that they tried to replace Hill.

 

The Latest Trends For Braided Hairstyles And Kinky Curly Hair Straight From The Runway

28 photos Launch gallery

The Latest Trends For Braided Hairstyles And Kinky Curly Hair Straight From The Runway

Continue reading ESPN Tried To Replace Jemele Hill With A Different Black Host…But Things Didn’t Go As Planned

The Latest Trends For Braided Hairstyles And Kinky Curly Hair Straight From The Runway

Texture on the Runway 2017 was held during New York Fashion Week and presented a series of textured hairstyles that are sure to inspire your next look. Scroll through our gallery and awaken your hair follicles to all the creative possibilities!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

ESPN , Jemele Hill , Michael Smith

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
These Celebs Shined Bright At Rihanna’s 3rd Annual…
 4 hours ago
09.15.17
BASE LEVEL: Elesia Iimura Has Big Plans For…
 9 hours ago
09.15.17
Toni Braxton Releases New Single ‘Deadwood’ While Tamar…
 19 hours ago
09.15.17
#RescueBae: The Sexy First Responders Who Are Breaking…
 22 hours ago
09.15.17
Twitter Confessions: K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis &…
 1 day ago
09.15.17
Nas Celebrates 40th Birthday With Nicki Minaj On…
 1 day ago
09.15.17
8 Florida Nursing Home Residents Found Dead After…
 1 day ago
09.15.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Video: NC A&T marching band gets 34 million…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Remy Ma & Lil’ Kim Are Cooking Up…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
WATCH: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
Back On Bumpwatch: Brandy Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Once…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos