ESPN Tried To Replace Jemele Hill With A Different Black Host…But Things Didn’t Go As Planned

According to ThinkProgress, ESPN tried to play musical chairs with Black co-hosts Wednesday night. According to reports, the network wanted to sub another host for Jemele Hill after the drama caused when she tweeted that Donald Trump is a white supremacist.
Allegedly, ESPN tried to switch co-hosts after the White House said that Jemele’s comments were a “fireable offense.” ThinkProgress claims that ESPN tried to keep Hill of the air, but co-host Michael Smith refused to do the show without her. So, ESPN turned to two other Black co-hosts on the network, Michael Eaves and Elle Duncan. And they were like, “Nah.”
ESPN had to be pretty frustrated that none of The Blacks were cooperating.
So, ESPN let the show go on as it usually does. With Jemele and Michael. Naturally, folks had words for ESPN.
And folks were proud that nobody would give in to ESPN’s attempts to replace Hill.
ESPN denies that they tried to replace Hill.
