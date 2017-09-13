ESPN Distances Itself From Jemele Hill After She Called Trump A White Supremacist

Yesterday, in a Twitter conversation, ESPN’s Jemele Hill made some comments about President Trump that caused the network to distance itself from her.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

No the media doesn't make it a threat. It IS a threat. He has empowered white supremacists (see: Charlottesville). — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Donald Trump is a bigot. Glad you could live with voting for him. I couldn't, because I cared about more than just myself — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

And it's funny how you cling to Benghazi but I bet you didn't give one thought to what Trump said about the Central Park 5 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

After Hill’s statements on Twitter, ESPN issued a statement of their own via social media.

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

Naturally, the responses on social media were mixed with many people supporting Hill’s comments and others demanding that the “racist” reporter should be fired from the network.

We are with you @jemelehill ✊🏾 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2017

Jemele Hill out here speaking the truth and these cupcakes can't handle it. — 🗣 (@MartyOropeza) September 12, 2017

@espn I was unaware that you allowed your racist "reporters" @jemelehill to put ESPN at risk for slander lawsuits!!! #BoycottESPN — #1 Trump Fan (@WeSupportTrump3) September 12, 2017

Jemele Hill: "Donald Trump is a white supremacist." ESPN: "WHAT!?" White People: "WHAT!?" Black People: pic.twitter.com/w6O0VDhKHd — X (@XLNB) September 12, 2017

No way you could say something like that in the media about Obama without backlash or trouble. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) September 12, 2017

Remember @espn fired @gehrig38 for mocking North Carolina's transgender bathroom bill on Facebook. But insult the president all you want! — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 12, 2017

“'[Donald Trump] has empowered white supremacists' is not a partisan statement." Facts are facts. #StandWithJemele https://t.co/5c37qIBKmg — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 12, 2017

Asking all followers Please RT this Tweet@espn – @jemelehill racist's insults aimed at OUR @POTUS will not be tolerated!#BoycottESPN pic.twitter.com/ZRjfZnD6dg — Thomas P Kennedy III (@ThomasPKennedy3) September 13, 2017

