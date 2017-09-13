Entertainment News
ESPN Distances Itself From Jemele Hill After She Called Trump A White Supremacist

Karen Clark
2016 BET Experience - BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game presented by Sprite

Source: Jesse Grant/BET / Getty

Yesterday, in a Twitter conversation, ESPN’s Jemele Hill made some comments about President Trump that caused the network to distance itself from her.

After Hill’s statements on Twitter, ESPN issued a statement of their own via social media.

Naturally, the responses on social media were mixed with many people supporting Hill’s comments and others demanding that the “racist” reporter should be fired from the network.

 

 

 

