Shaun King: Medicare For All

In Washington D.C., 16 United States senators got together with Bernie Sanders to co-sponsor a universal health care bill for all. They are calling it Medicare For All.

For some context, Shaun explains that, “every industrialized nation in the world, every nation in the world with a refined economy already has universal health care. Right here right now even with Obama Care. The United States has nearly 35 million uninsured men, women, and children.”

“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege, ” says Shaun.

