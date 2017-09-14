Entertainment News
Remy Ma & Lil’ Kim Are Cooking Up Something In The Studio

Foxy NC staff
Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


It’s no secret Remy Ma and Lil’ Kim are friends and now the rappers are making music together, at least that’s what fans are saying after rap’s top ladies posted a photo in the studio together.

We can read between the lines on this one and make the safe assumption that Remy and Kim will be blessing us with a collaboration soon.

We’re all for it as long as it isn’t another Nicki Minaj diss track. Both of them need to move on from the era of their careers.

Remy and Kim shared a stage at this year’s Summer Jam, so this should be interesting. Are you here for this tag-team?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Photos