Remy Ma & Lil’ Kim Are Cooking Up Something In The Studio

👸🏽👸🏾…Legendary #RemyMa #RemyMafia #7Winters6Summers #PrettyBrown A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

This me all day around @lilkimthequeenbee 😆…had to literally get up and move away from her just to finish writing my verse cuz I was dying laughing💋Distressed jeans, sneakers, & flight jackets flow😎#RemyMa #RemyMafia #7W6S A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

It’s no secretare friends and now the rappers are making music together, at least that’s what fans are saying after rap’s top ladies posted a photo in the studio together.

We can read between the lines on this one and make the safe assumption that Remy and Kim will be blessing us with a collaboration soon.

We’re all for it as long as it isn’t another Nicki Minaj diss track. Both of them need to move on from the era of their careers.

Remy and Kim shared a stage at this year’s Summer Jam, so this should be interesting. Are you here for this tag-team?

